By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 India could step up imports
from Iran next month and start transferring billions of dollars
owed it for oil as early as next week following a deal to curb
Tehran's nuclear programme.
World powers agreed on Sunday to ease some of their
sanctions on trade with Iran, which have slashed the OPEC
member's exports by more than half and cost it as much as $80
billion in lost oil sales since the beginning of 2012, according
to White House estimates.
Since February, sanctions have prevented Iran from
repatriating cash earned from its oil exports, crippling its
economy by choking off its biggest revenue stream. Its biggest
buyers - China, India, South Korea and Japan - have cut back on
purchases.
The new agreement would let Iran receive about $4.2 billion
in oil money from accounts held abroad if it fulfils commitments
under the deal over the next six months.
India is Iran's second-largest buyer and currently owes
Tehran about $5.3 billion for oil shipments, according to
government and refining sources.
The deal also lifts insurance restrictions on Iranian
shipments, which could allow Indian refiner HPCL to
import an extra 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December to
March - about a quarter more than the daily average over the
first nine months of 2013.
Sunday's deal called for Iran's oil exports to continue at
current sanctioned levels of around 1 million bpd, and it was
not clear whether this would include HPCL's resumption of
volumes.
"Till yesterday this crude was not under consideration
because of insurance hurdles, but now because of this recent
development ... Iranian crude has come into active consideration
of HPCL," the state-run company's head of refineries, B. K.
Namdeo, told Reuters.
Payments could potentially resume through Turkey's state-run
Halkbank, a route used until February when it was
blocked by sanctions.
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) asked Indian refiners in
mid-October to settle some of their payments in euros via
Halkbank as soon as possible.
"Next week if it is possible, we will start making our
payments," said P.P. Upadhya, managing director of Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, one of the Indian
buyers of Iranian crude.
A government official also said that payments would be
expedited once the payment mechanism via Turkey opens up.
"If that Halkbank route opens up ... rather than pushing
this to a later date, perhaps this money will go to the Iranians
sooner rather than later," the official with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
BANK TRANSFER
The United States in February asked Iran's oil buyers to
stop transferring payments to Tehran and instead keep the money
in bank accounts in the currency of the importing countries.
Iran was able to use that money to buy only goods and
services from the importing country. The cash in those accounts
has quickly built up.
It is unclear how much Iran will receive from each country
over the next six months under the terms of the deal. Banking
and industry sources in South Korea and Japan said they were
awaiting details of the weekend agreement before they could
decide on how to transfer money to Iran.
South Korea has $5.56 billion stuck in bank accounts, with a
similar amount held up in Japan since the beginning of the year,
according to sources.
In China, Kunlun Bank, owned by China National Petroleum
Corp, holds the Iranian oil dues, but it was not
immediately clear how much is locked up.
China is Iran's top oil buyer.
IRANIAN EXPORTS
The 1 million bpd ceiling on Iranian exports under the
weekend agreement is sharply below the pre-sanctions level of
around 2.5 million bpd and gives Iran very little room to boost
sales. Its oil exports in the first nine months of the year have
averaged about 1.08 million bpd, according to Reuters data.
Of the total, China bought nearly half, followed by India
and Japan, which bought about 194,000 bpd each. South Korea
purchased 137,000 bpd, while Turkey took about 100,000 bpd.
HPCL's Namdeo said the refiner would resume crude imports if
Iran continued to offer current conditions. He did not
elaborate.
Industry sources have said Iran is offering free delivery,
which saves on freight rates of up to $1 a barrel, and a small
discount on the crude price.
India's shippers, meanwhile, would be keen to resume voyages
to Iran if they can now get full insurance, the Shipping
Corporation of India said in an email, adding it would ask New
Delhi to use Indian vessels.
Until now, buyers of Iranian oil had to show a continuous
reduction in purchases to qualify for a six-month waiver from
U.S. sanctions. The next review for most of the buyers is due
soon.
