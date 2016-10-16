DUBAI Oct 16 Iran will begin taking
applications on Monday for an unspecified number of energy
projects, the oil ministry's news agency SHANA reported on
Sunday, as the country moves to launch exploration and
production contracts after the lifting of sanctions.
State-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said
"reputable and eligible companies" should fill the applications
for upstream oil and gas projects which will be made available
on its website nioc.ir, SHANA said.
NIOC signed the first oil output contract under the new,
less restrictive Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model earlier in
October with a firm identified by the United States as part of a
conglomerate controlled by Iran's supreme leader.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)