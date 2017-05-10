BEIRUT May 10 Tenders for developing Iran's
Azadegan oilfield will take place within a month the managing
director of the country's Petroleum Engineering and Development
Company (PEDEC), Seyed Noureddin Shahnazizadeh, was reported as
saying by Mehr News on Wednesday.
The Azadegan field is located in southwest Iran near the
border with Iraq. Initial studies indicated that the field has
approximately 12 billion barrels of oil but the site is now
thought to have up to 37 billion barrels of oil, Shahnazizadeh
told the news agency.
Total, Shell France, Inpex,
Petronas, PTT, CNPC, Sinopec and Eni
have all been invited to bid, Shahnazizadeh said.
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by David Goodman)