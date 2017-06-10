LONDON, June 10 International energy companies
including Total, Petronas and Inpex, have presented technical
surveys for the development of the Azadegan oilfield, an Iranian
oil official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Tehran is looking to ramp up its crude output and with 37
billion barrels of oil, the Azadegan field is Iran’s largest,
shared with its neighbour Iraq. It is located in southern Iran,
80 km west of the Khuzestan provincial city of Ahvaz.
The managing director of Iran's Petroleum Engineering and
Development Company was quoted by Mehr news agency as saying
that France's Total, Malaysia's Petronas, and Japan’s
Inpex Corp. <1605.T, > have offered their surveys on the field.
Noureddin Shahnazizadeh added that some other companies like
Royal Dutch Shell, Italy's oil and gas group Eni
, and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) are also
interested in the tender for development of the oilfield.
Iran's oil minister said in May that the international
tender for the Azadegan oilfield was underway.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alexander
Smith)