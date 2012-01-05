BEIJING Jan 5 China will extend a cut in
its oil imports from Iran into a second month, sources said on
Thursday, as the two sides remain divided over payment terms for
Iranian crude targeted by ever tougher international sanctions.
"February would be the same as January, with the same cut,"
said a Beijing-based senior crude trader who deals with Iranian
oil.
China cut its imports from Iran by more than half in
January.
Asked if there was any chance of agreeing on a term supply
contract for 2012 by mid-January, normally the deadline for the
two sides to fix February-loading cargoes, a second senior oil
trader said: "No. I doubt it."
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Michael Urquhart)