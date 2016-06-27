(Adds Zanganeh quotes, context)
DUBAI, June 27 The first of Iran's new oil and
gas investment contracts for international companies will be
launched this summer and will invite bids to develop 10-15
fields, oil minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the SHANA news
agency as saying.
The Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) is a cornerstone of the
country's plan to raise crude production to the pre-sanctions
level of four million barrels per day (bpd), and the OPEC member
desperately needs $200 billion in foreign money to reach the
goal.
Its launch has been postponed several times as hardline
rivals of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani resisted any deal
that could end a buy-back system dating back more than 20 years
under which foreign firms have been banned from booking reserves
or taking equity stakes in Iranian companies.
Zanganeh said a final draft for the contracts will be
approved by the government shortly after some amendments to
appease both critics and foreign companies.
"Some of the critics were accusing us of treason. We could
not have a discussion with them. The other group had raised some
issues on the model of these contracts and we held meetings with
them," Zanganeh said.
Zanganeh said that the contracts were amended to enable Iran
to develop the oil and gas fields either through a buy-back
system or other methods. He did not elaborate.
Oil majors have said they would go back to Iran if it made
major changes to the buy-back contracts of the 1990s, which
companies such as France's Total or Italy's Eni
said made them no money or even incurred losses.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Louise Heavens)