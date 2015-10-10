DUBAI Oct 10 An official in Iran's oil ministry said on Saturday that Tehran will announce new oil and gas contracts at conferences in Tehran and London on Nov. 21-22 and Feb. 22-24 respectively according to the ministry's news agency.

Tehran approved in September a draft of international oil and gas contracts to attract foreign investors and oil buyers once sanctions are lifted but has not given details.

"Both events have their exclusive advantages ... There are no limitations for Iranian and foreign firms to attend the Tehran or London conferences," Chairman of Oil Contracts Revision Committee, Mehdi Hosseini was quoted as saying by Shana.