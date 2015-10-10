DUBAI Oct 10 An official in Iran's oil ministry
said on Saturday that Tehran will announce new oil and gas
contracts at conferences in Tehran and London on Nov. 21-22 and
Feb. 22-24 respectively according to the ministry's news agency.
Tehran approved in September a draft of international oil
and gas contracts to attract foreign investors and oil buyers
once sanctions are lifted but has not given details.
"Both events have their exclusive advantages ... There are
no limitations for Iranian and foreign firms to attend the
Tehran or London conferences," Chairman of Oil Contracts
Revision Committee, Mehdi Hosseini was quoted as saying by
Shana.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Susan Fenton)