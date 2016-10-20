* First tender for oil field due in November
* Details unclear despite months of talks
* Political infighting in Tehran slows process
* Iran sits on tenth of global oil reserves
By Rania El Gamal, Ron Bousso and Parisa Hafezi
TEHRAN/ISTANBUL, Oct 20 Two years after Iran
pledged to open up its oil industry in anticipation of the
lifting of sanctions, foreign companies say they still have
little information about Iranian oil fields and contract terms,
hindering investment decisions.
Bosses from oil majors including BP, Total,
Eni, Royal Dutch Shell and LUKOIL
have all travelled to Tehran this year, since the EU sanctions
ended in January. Their teams spent weeks meeting local
officials ahead of investment tenders due to start next month.
But several senior executives and members of their
negotiating teams told Reuters they still had not been given
sufficient information about the geology of Iranian fields or
contract terms. The people, who were not speaking from Iran,
said they were also unclear about how quickly they would be able
to recoup their investment and who they could partner with
locally.
While foreign companies are eager to enter Iran, which sits
on a tenth of the world's oil reserves, they are also wary of
any contract terms that may lead to them falling foul of
remaining U.S. sanctions.
BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley, whose company is seeking
deals to develop several fields, said he did not know the
details of any potential contracts yet.
"Iran is a large oil and gas province ... but we don't have
any specific contracts right now," Dudley said last week. "We're
going to have to be very careful. We don't want to violate any
sanction," he added.
If this lack of clarity leads to companies withholding
investment in the tenders or investing elsewhere, it could
undermine the plans of Iran's reformist President Hassan Rouhani
to attract up to $185 billion from oil majors into 50 projects
and increase Iranian output to 5-6 million barrels per day (bpd)
from less than 4 million now.
This could deprive the country of much-needed income as it
seeks to recover from years of sanctions which hammered its
economy.
The competition for foreign investment between oil-producing
nations has intensified over the past five years due to abundant
discoveries of new energy reserves in countries such as Brazil
and the United States.
Political infighting in Tehran has clouded the outlook for
Iran's energy sector. Hardline rivals of Rouhani have strongly
opposed giving overseas firms control of oil fields, saying this
contradicts the constitution which states that natural resource
reserves cannot be owned by foreigners. The government says its
opponents are impeding an economic recovery.
Some oil executives looking to invest in Iran said they were
also unclear about whether deals would require parliamentary
approval, a concern in a country with a complex and opaque
system of clerical and republican rule where power is wielded by
both elected and unelected officials.
With presidential elections due in May, there has been
growing opposition to Rouhani and his allies this year from
hardliners close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and
the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's politically powerful elite
military force.
Tensions between the two camps have sporadically spilled
into the open, including a speech from Vice President Eshaq
Jahangiri denouncing the government's critics at a major oil
industry conference in Tehran this week.
"You see how some neighbours have developed in recent years.
For example Iraq managed to bring its production above 4 million
bpd. We should not let the country lag behind because of
irresponsible people," he told senior Iranian oil officials and
representatives of oil majors.
RESHUFFLES
There have been several management reshuffles this year at
the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), which is based in one
of the oldest buildings in the capital.
"You go to Tehran and discover that the team that you have
been talking to has completely changed," said a Western
consultant working with a foreign major in talks with the state
oil company.
The reshuffles delayed by many months the approval of the
new model of contracts with foreign companies, called Iranian
Petroleum Contracts (IPC).
Iranian officials have said IPCs will be more profitable for
investors than the buy-back contracts of the 1990s - the last
time foreign firms were allowed to invest in Iranian fields -
where companies recouped money via exports of oil and petroleum
products.
Companies such as Total and Eni have said they lost money on
Iranian buy-back deals in the past and have called on Tehran to
adopt IPCs for the past two years. In August, Rouhani's
government finally approved the new contract model, saying it
would usher a new era of investments into its oil fields,
containing 157 billion barrels of reserves.
However two months later, oil companies negotiating with
Iran are still in the dark about the exact terms of new
contracts, as well as if any deals need parliamentary clearance.
"I don't think anybody will go and sign a contract without
parliament's approval. How do you guarantee that the contract is
real if there is no parliamentary approval in a country that
works on the basis of a parliament," said an executive from an
oil major that is negotiating a deal with Iran.
PARTNERS
When asked about the lack of clarity around contracts, the
head of NIOC Ali Kardor said this week that IPCs did exist and
that companies would receive them when participating in tenders.
He declined to comment further on the subject.
He said his ministry would hold the country's first tender,
for the South Azadegan oil field, on Nov. 19 and then would
tender one field every month for the next 11 months.
Potential Western investors say they have yet to see
documentation for South Azadegan or any other field detailing
its reserves or work they be required to do.
An executive from an oil major said: "What we have seen so
far is only a framework of the IPC. Fees, terms are not clear.
Iranian officials say that these issues will be negotiated
between foreign companies and NIOC."
An executive from another major said brief details had
emerged in recent weeks, with Iranian officials telling
potential investors they would be repaid over the course of many
years - an unwelcome contrast with Iraq where repayments are
being made almost as soon as investments are done.
The requirements to team up with local partners are also
still to be clarified.
"IOCs (international oil companies) will be steering the
projects and Iranian companies will cooperate with them. In some
fields, Iranian companies will steer the project," Kardor said
at the industry conference.
His deputy Gholamreza Manouchehri later told a news
conference at the NIOC headquarters that Iran had cleared 11
local firms to take part in tenders.
Huge projects would likely be led by Western oil companies,
while smaller one would likely be led by local firms, he said,
speaking in English, aiming to specifically address the
international media.
Last week, NIOC signed its first IPC with Persia Oil & Gas,
an Iranian firm identified by Washington as part of Setad - a
conglomerate controlled by Ayatollah Khamenei.
"The establishment wanted to calm down hardliners but also
it made clear who is in charge of Iran's oil and gas industry -
the hardliners and the IRGC (Revolutionary Guards)," said
Tehran-based political analyst Hamid Farahvashian.
"They don't want to lose their control over Iran's energy
sector and any foreign company that wants to get involved in
this sector has to deal with them."
(Additional reporting and writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing
by Pravin Char)