* EU embargo on Iranian crude imports looming
* Ban intended to put pressure on Tehran over nuclear work
* EU to review plans in coming two months
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, April 20 European Union member states
may review in the next two months an embargo on Iranian oil
imports that is scheduled to take effect from July, a senior EU
official said on Friday.
For now, the official said there was no economic reason to
change plans for the ban, which was agreed in January as part of
EU efforts to put pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
EU member states had agreed to review the embargo plan as
soon as this month because of concerns over its potential impact
on global crude oil prices and the difficulty countries such as
Greece face in finding alternative supplies.
But they have now postponed that review and will examine the
issue during May or June instead.
"So far, Greece has come back to us saying that for the time
being they seem to be able to handle the situation," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They asked for a possibility of coming back to this in May
or maybe June," he said. "The situation in oil markets is being
kept under close review and, if necessary, we will come back to
this."
The official did not address the issue of whether the change
to the review schedule was linked to on-going talks with Tehran
over its nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at
developing nuclear weapons. Tehran says it is for peaceful
energy and medical purposes.
Negotiations between Iran and major world powers on nuclear
issues resumed in Turkey last week after a 15-month hiatus.
Another round of talks is expected in Iraq next month, but Iran
has said it wants a softening of sanctions first.
Western diplomats say any change in sanctions is out of the
question until Iran takes concrete steps to ease Western
concerns about its nuclear ambitions.
"The Iranians have a habit of making overtures and then not
following up with them," French Foreign minister Alain Juppe
told BFM TV.
"We won't give ground. The Iranians have to make some
gestures and if they do, then in a step by step approach, we'll
see how things can evolve."
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who represented
the major powers - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - during the talks in Istanbul last week,
will update EU foreign ministers on those discussions at a
meeting in Luxembourg next week.
