SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 5 Iran's daily oil exports
in July could fall below half the average shipped in 2011 before
tough new Western sanctions stemmed the flow.
Japan and South Korea, among Iran's top oil buyers, have
halted all Iranian imports this month due to sanctions imposed
by Brussels on Sunday that aim to cut Iran's oil revenues and
force Tehran to curb its disputed nuclear programme.
Exports in July will fall to a maximum of 1.1 million
barrels per day (bpd), said an industry source familiar with
Iran's monthly shipping plans who declined to be named due to
the sensitivity of the matter. Actual exports are likely to be
less as top buyer China disputes freight costs with Iran's top
tanker company, delaying the loading of cargoes set to flow
east.
India could also reduce its July loadings as Iran struggles
to find tankers of the size Indian refiners require do to port
constraints. India is Iran's second largest customer.
Iran's exports have declined steadily this year from the 2.2
million bpd average in 2011 as its oil buyers cut imports to
comply with U.S. and European Union sanctions.
Iran was estimated to have shipped between 1.2 million and
1.3 million bpd in June, industry sources said last month.
July's cut translates into a loss of around $3.4 billion in
monthly government revenue compared to a year ago, a major
setback for Tehran as it struggles to contain spiralling
consumers prices and mounting unemployment.
Although oil prices have fallen by around 20 percent in the
last four months as other producers led by Saudi Arabia boost
supplies, the market remains on edge over a possible supply
disruption in Iran. Brent crude futures,, which traded
above $101 on Thursday, has risen nearly 4 percent this week due
to Tehran's saber rattling following the imposition of EU's
embargo against its oil trade.
"If you think it's early enough to say that the market is
going to easily cushion the impact of losing Iranian supplies,
then you are just being plain foolish," said a Middle East-based
trader with an oil major.
"With Iran, you always have to stay alert."
DWINDLING STORAGE SPACE
As sales fall, Iran has been forced to store its unwanted
crude on tankers in the Gulf. The country is expected to store
at least 8.3 million barrels this month, double the amount the
previous month, the source familiar with the shipping plans
said.
Iran may need to cut back more of its estimated 2.95 million
bpd crude output, already the lowest in nearly of a quarter
century, as the nation runs out of onshore and offshore storage
capacity. More than half of the ships owned by Iran's main oil
shipper NITC are believed to already be storing
crude.
The Islamic Republic is expected to load a maximum of
890,000 barrels per day for its top Asia buyers, the source
said, down 40 percent from the 1.48 million bpd taken during the
same period last year.
China was scheduled to take a maximum of 492,000 bpd for
July-loading Iranian crude, the source said. The final amount
loaded will depend on how quickly top refiner Sinopec resolves
its dispute with Iran's shipper NITC. India was expected to load
at most 300,000 bpd, the source added.
Iran's No. 3 buyer, Japan, will not import crude this month,
but is expected to load around 98,000 bpd for delivery in
mid-August, industry sources said.
Japanese buyers have delayed their purchases to avoid any
risk of running foul of EU sanctions targeting insurance. Tokyo
has agreed to step in and provide insurance cover of up to $7.6
billion for shipments to keep oil trade with Tehran going.
The EU oil embargo has stopped European insurers, who
dominate the maritime sector, from offering cover on Iranian
crude. Industry watchers say the EU step has proven to the
hardest hitting measure in the West's arsenal of sanctions aimed
at Iran.
China and India are relying on Iran to use its own tankers
to deliver oil to them, making Tehran liable for the insurance.
South Korea has simply stopped importing Iran's oil for now.
In Europe, Turkey and Italy were the only countries which
continue to import Iranian oil after the start of the EU
embargo.
Turkey is now buying around 160,000 bpd of oil from Tehran,
down about a fifth from last year's average. Italy was exempted
from EU sanctions as it is owed about $1 billion by Iran and is
receiving payments of around 20,000 bpd in oil.
South Africa is also continuing imports of oil from Iran
after having won U.S. sanctions waivers. It has almost halved
imports to around 65,000 bpd in the past 6 months.
Earlier this week, Kenya emerged as the potential buyer of
up to 80,000 bpd of Iranian oil but the country quickly
cancelled the deal under pressure from Washington and Brussels.
