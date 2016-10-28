(Repeats story published earlier with no changes to text.)
* Crude exports excluding condensate to drop to 1.89 mln bpd
* Exports to Asia to hit 1.46 mln bpd; exports to Europe to
fall
* Loadings to China to jump 35 pct in Nov from Oct to
609,000 bpd
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Oct 27 Iran's crude oil exports are set
to decline 5 percent in November to a four-month low, a source
with knowledge of its preliminary tanker schedule said, as low
seasonal demand in Europe takes the edge off its post-sanctions
export bonanza.
Iran's oil exports typically hit a low around October or
November each year, reflecting peak refinery maintenance seasons
in Europe and in Asia. Next month, however, shipments to Asia
look to be steady to higher as China's purchases rebound from an
October dip to its lowest Iran imports for the year so far.
Overall, OPEC's third-largest producer has been regaining
market share at a faster pace than analysts had projected since
sanctions were lifted in January, with its exports of crude and
condensate hitting a five-year high of 2.60 million barrels per
day (bpd) or more in September.
Iran's sales of crude, excluding ultra light oil condensate,
are set to fall to 1.89 million bpd in November, according to
the source who is familiar with the tanker schedule, down a
second straight month from a crude-only five-year high of 2.14
million bpd in September.
Compared with a year ago, Tehran's November crude exports
are set to rise 156 percent, according to the source. Details on
the condensate loadings for November are not yet available.
If shipments of the ultra light oil were steady with the
average for the first 10 months of the year at 354,000 bpd,
total crude and condensate exports next month would be about
2.25 million bpd. That would be down about 310,000 bpd from
October and at a four-month low, but would still keep exports
about even with the low-end of 2011 pre-sanctions levels.
CHINA REBOUND PULLS UP ASIA
Iran's crude exports excluding condensate to Asia next month
are likely to total 1.46 million bpd, up 74,000 bpd from
October, but exports to Europe look to fall to 433,000 bpd from
613,000 bpd in October.
Crude oil loadings headed for China will jump 35 percent to
609,000 bpd next month from October, followed closely by India's
581,000 bpd. If loading numbers hold, China will regain its
top-buyer status from India for the first time in two months.
South Korea is set to take 117,000 bpd in November, up from
71,000 bpd in October. Japan is lifting 87,000 bpd of crude,
down 51 percent. Taiwan, which has been buying from Iran every
other month, will lift about 2 million barrels in November.
Turkey is lifting 133,000 bpd in November, down 31 percent
from the previous month. Greece is lifting around 2 million
barrels, and Spain and Italy are loading about 1 million barrels
each.
Iran is additionally pushing about 2 million barrels of
crude into its offshore storage next month, the source said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)