* Crude, condensate exports to drop 7.5 pct to 2.37 mln bpd
* Asia exports at 1.93 mln bpd; Exports to Europe at 433,000
bpd
* No exports to Middle East in at least more than 2 years
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Nov 9 Iran's crude oil exports are set to
fall 7.5 percent in November to a four-month low, a source with
knowledge of its preliminary tanker schedule said, as low
seasonal demand in Europe takes the edge off its post-sanctions
export bonanza.
Iran's oil exports typically hit a low around October or
November each year, reflecting peak refinery maintenance seasons
in Europe and in Asia.
Overall, OPEC's third-largest producer has been regaining
market share at a faster pace than analysts had projected since
sanctions were lifted in January, with its exports of crude and
condensate hitting a five-year high of at least 2.60 million
barrels per day (bpd) in September.
Iran's sales of crude and ultra light oil condensate are set
to fall for a second straight month to 2.37 million bpd in
November from 2.56 million bdp in October, according to the
source who is familiar with Iran's export situation.
Compared with a year ago, Tehran's November crude exports
are set to rise 118 percent, according to the source.
Iran's current oil output is almost 4 million bpd, and its
exports have reached 2.4 million bpd, the managing director of
the National Iranian Oil Company was quoted as saying by the oil
ministry's news agency last week.
CHINA REBOUND PULLS UP ASIA
Iran's crude and condensate exports to Asia this month are
likely to total 1.93 million bpd, up nearly 100,000 bpd from
October, but exports to Europe look set to fall to 433,000 bpd
from 613,000 bpd in October.
Usually, the United Arab Emirates loads around 50,000 bpd to
145,000 bpd of Iranian condensate each month, but there are no
loadings for the Middle East this month, the first time in at
least two years.
Loadings headed for China will jump 35 percent from October
to 669,000 bpd. But India will load slightly more at 674,000
bpd, retaining its status as Iranian oil's top buyer for the
second straight month.
South Korea is set to take 368,000 bpd in November, down
from 379,000 bpd in October. Japan is lifting 156,000 bpd of
crude, down 31 percent. Taiwan, which has been buying from Iran
every other month, will lift about 2 million barrels in
November.
Turkey is lifting 133,000 bpd in November, down 31 percent
from the previous month. Greece is lifting around 2 million
barrels, and Spain and Italy are loading about 1 million barrels
each.
Iran is also pushing about 2 million barrels of crude into
its offshore storage this month, the source said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)