By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 12 Iran's oil supply, which has
fallen to the lowest in more than two decades, is unexpectedly
continuing to decline due to Western sanctions, in a further
strain to the country's financial resources.
In a report on Friday, the International Energy Agency
estimated Iranian supply fell by 220,000 barrels per day (bpd)
to 2.63 million bpd in September, a steeper decline than other
estimates of Iranian output last month.
The drop in Iranian supply is supporting oil prices and
hurting Tehran's oil revenues, deepening hardship for a
population deprived of basic imports and adding pressure on the
government over its nuclear programme.
Israel and the United States have said they reserve the
right to use force if necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a
nuclear weapon. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.
Some industry sources had expected to see Iranian exports
bottoming out in August and September as customers found ways to
get around insurance constraints, such as by using Iranian
tankers to deliver oil.
"Whereas many expected the sanctions to lose some bite in
September as Iranian exporters and some of their clients were
reportedly seeking ways to get around insurance constraints, in
fact compliance appears to have tightened," the IEA said.
The European Union banned Iranian crude from July 1 and
other countries have cut purchases in response to tighter U.S.
sanctions. The EU ban prevents EU insurance firms from covering
Iran's exports, hindering imports by some non-EU buyers.
Industry sources said on Friday Iranian shipments may fall
further in coming months as Iran's tanker fleet has been
struggling to meet delivery schedules and customers have found
securing adequate insurance cover a challenge.
"The Asian buyers have shipping issues around deliveries,"
said a source with a company that used to buy Iranian oil. "If
they don't find solutions around shipping, we may see a further
decline in exports."
Iranian exports slipped to 860,0000 bpd in September the
IEA, an adviser to 28 industrialised countries, said in Friday's
report, a new low. Shipments were 2.2 million bpd at the end of
2011.
An industry source with a global oil company had a similar
estimate of Iran's September exports but estimated the
month-on-month decline at almost 400,000 bpd, much more than the
production drop reported by the IEA.
Iran is slipping down the ranks of the world's oil
producers, having been overtaken by Iraq as the second-largest
producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries behind Saudi Arabia earlier this year.
September's output is Iran's lowest since 1988, when the
country pumped 2.24 million bpd, according to figures from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.