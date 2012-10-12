* Iran's exports hit new lows in Sept -IEA
* Shipping issues hinder purchases by Asian buyers
* Industry source says exports may fall further
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 12 Iran is struggling to arrest a
decline in its oil exports and they could fall to new lows in
the coming months due to Western sanctions, putting further
strain on the country's financial resources.
The drop in Iranian supply is supporting oil prices and
hurting Tehran's revenues, deepening hardship for a population
deprived of basic imports and adding to pressure on the
government over its nuclear programme.
In a report on Friday, the International Energy Agency
(IEA)estimated Iranian exports falling to a new low of 860,0000
bpd in September, a huge plunge from 2.2 million bpd at the end
of 2011.
The comment came as a surprise as the IEA has itself
predicted Iranian exports may start picking up after a steep
July plunge. Some industry executives agreed with the IEA on
Friday that it was too early to predict an arrest in decline.
"We had expected compliance to erode slightly at the margin
- some of the participants were trying to evade constraints on
shipping - but we haven't seen any evidence of that yet," said
Antoine Halff, head of the IEA's Oil Industry and Markets
Division.
The slump in exports has led to a steep fall in revenues and
clashes on the streets of Tehran as the local currency
collapsed.
The European Union banned Iranian crude from July 1 and
other countries have cut purchases in response to tighter U.S.
sanctions. The EU ban prevents EU insurance firms from covering
Iran's exports, hindering imports by some non-EU buyers.
On Friday, the European Union provisionally approved new
sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme, with senior
diplomats giving their backing to measures against Tehran's
banking sector and industry.
Some industry sources had expected to see Iranian exports
bottoming out in August and September as customers found ways to
get around difficulties in obtaining insurance, such as by using
Iranian tankers. The IEA, an adviser to 28 industrialised
countries, did not confirm this.
"We might see a little bit of an uptick next month in
exports but we do not think it will be very significant," said
Halff, speaking on a conference call. "Our assumption is exports
will remain quite low for the next few years."
SHIPPING COMPLICATIONS
Iran is currently relying on oil exports to China, India,
South Korea, Japan and Turkey. But deliveries even to the most
loyal customers have become very volatile.
Turkish imports of Iranian oil plummeted to around 100,000
barrels per day in September after spiking to over 200,000 bpd
in August, data showed on Friday.
Industry sources said on Friday Iranian shipments may fall
further in coming months as its tanker fleet has been struggling
to meet delivery schedules and customers have found securing
adequate insurance cover a challenge.
"The Asian buyers have shipping issues around deliveries,"
said a source with a company that used to buy Iranian oil. "If
they don't find solutions around shipping, we may see a further
decline in exports."
Producers have stepped in to fill the gap left by Iranian
crude in Europe, said an executive with French oil company Total
, previously a major buyer of Iranian oil.
"Iranian volumes in Europe have been replaced mainly by
Saudi barrels and Iraqi barrels," said Thomas Waymel, senior VP
of crude supply and trading at Total's trading arm Totsa, at a
conference in Geneva this week. He estimated Iranian exports
fell to around 1 million bpd in the third quarter.
Iran is slipping down the ranks of the world's oil
producers, having been overtaken by Iraq as the second-largest
producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries behind Saudi Arabia earlier this year.
Iranian production fell by 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) to
2.63 million bpd in September, the IEA said.
September's output is Iran's lowest since 1988, when the
country pumped 2.24 million bpd, according to figures from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Israel and the United States have said they reserve the
right to use force if necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a
nuclear weapon. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.