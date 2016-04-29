* First post-sanctions cargo en route to Italy
* IPLOM, Motor Oil Hellas join other European buyers
* Exports to Europe still short of Iran's target
By Libby George
LONDON, April 29 Two European refiners are set
to receive their first oil cargoes from Iran since international
sanctions were lifted in January against the country, which is
ramping up crude exports in a battle to take back market share.
Iran has pledged to increase production following sanctions
lifting, and it declined to participate in a meeting on April 17
of producer group OPEC and non-member nations aimed at reaching
a deal to freeze output to prop up prices. The talks collapsed.
Italy's IPLOM booked a 1 million barrel cargo of Iranian
crude that is sailing towards the country aboard the Poetic,
industry sources told Reuters. It will be the first
post-sanctions cargo to arrive in Italy.
Oil trading and shipping sources said Greek refiner Motor
Oil Hellas would also receive its first post-sanctions
delivery of Iranian crude aboard the Kriti Breeze, which loaded
at Kharg Island on April 20.
The company did not respond to a request for comment.
Both refiners bought Iran's oil before sanctions against the
country's nuclear programme effectively halted its shipments to
Europe, which had accounted for more than a third of its
exports.
France's Total, Spain's Cepsa and
Greece's Hellenic Petroleum have booked Iranian crude
for their European refineries this year.
Others, including Italy's Saras and ENI,
have expressed interest in buying. But exports have been much
slower than Iran targeted due to struggles with shipping and
insurance.
Iran's exports peaked at just over 2.5 million barrels per
day (bpd) in 2011, making it the second-largest exporter that
year after Saudi Arabia. Its exports fell to a little more than
1 million bpd after tougher sanctions in 2012.
According to data from Energy Aspects, global imports of
Iran's crude rose in March to 1.90 million bpd, from 1.51
million bpd in February.
"Buyers are gradually finding ways to handle the issues with
shipping insurance and banking transactions, which in the end
are hurdles rather than insurmountable barriers," said Richard
Mallinson, an analyst with Energy Aspects.
"As more buyers join in we could see flows to Europe
increase, which is certainly a goal for Iran."
Mallinson noted though that most exports had come from
inventories rather than output from oil fields, meaning Iran
could struggle to sustain the levels as stocks drawn down.
A global excess of oil also means there is stiff competition
for buyers.
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; editing
by Susan Thomas)