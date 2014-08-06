* Iran and world powers agreed to extend nuclear talks
* China and India still top buyers of Iran's oil
By Jonathan Saul and Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 6 Iran's oil exports slipped for a
second month in July, yet sales remained above the limit set by
the West under an interim deal aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear
programme, according to sources who track tanker shipments.
Iran and six world powers, known as the P5+1, agreed to
extend nuclear talks by four months after they failed to reach a
July 20 deadline for a permanent resolution. Under the interim
agreement, Iran's crude exports were supposed to be held just
above 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
Shipments higher than that have not drawn serious criticism
from Washington, partly because U.S. officials say the increased
volumes are made up of condensate, a light oil which they say is
allowed under the sanctions, as well as Iranian gifts of oil to
Syria which they do not view as "sales".
One source who tracks tanker movements said Iran's crude oil
exports reached 1.14 million bpd in July, slightly lower than
1.18 million bpd in June.
"Japan took less crude. At the same time, China and India
took more oil in July to make up for lower amounts in the
previous month," the source said.
July's shipments also included a cargo that appeared to have
gone into Egypt's Sumed pipeline, the source said.
A second source said exports slipped by 100,000 bpd in July
month-on-month.
"We're seeing Iranian exports down from June. It would not
surprise me if some of the buyers are looking to move back into
line with U.S. sanctions requirements," the second source said.
A third source said: "July is down a bit on exports."
Iran's biggest clients, including China and India, took more
oil in the first six months of 2014 than in the same period of
last year, and may keep rising.
Iranian officials have reiterated that they seek to ramp up
exports. Nevertheless, continued restrictions on shipping and
insurance have meant that a return to Tehran's pre-sanction rate
of over 2 million bpd is still some way off.
"What we are seeing in Iranian exports today is Iran trying
to show the P5+1 that it can sell more crude to Asia in an
effort to recapture market share in spite of efforts of U.S.
regulators to force Asian consumers to cut Iranian crude
purchases," said Amir Handjani, a director at United Arab
Emirates-based oil exploration and production firm RAK Petroleum
PCL.
"Exports from Iran have steadily risen. However, the problem
of Iran being able to access the proceeds of its sale of crude
unfettered from existing U.S. and EU sanctions remains in
place."
(Editing by William Hardy)