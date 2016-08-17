DUBAI Aug 17 Iran's crude oil exports in July were more than 2.1 million barrels per day, the oil ministry's news agency SHANA cited a senior Iranian oil official as saying on Wednesday.

Director of the International Affairs Department at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Ghamsari told SHANA the total amount of crude and gas condensate exports by Iran reached 2.740 million bpd in July. He said 600,000 bpd out of that figure were condensate exports.

"Exports of crude are now at a good level but ... have not yet touched that of the pre-sanction level," he said, adding that Iran used to export 2.350 million barrels of crude per day before international sanctions were imposed.

Ghamsari did not give a figure for Iran's oil exports in June but a source with knowledge of the country's crude lifting plans had told Reuters exports that month were about 2.31 million bpd. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Greg Mahlich)