TEHRAN Dec 27 Iran's first vice-president warned on Tuesday that if foreign sanctions are imposed on its oil exports, the flow of crude will be stopped from the crucial Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, the country's official news agency reported.

"If they (the West) imposes sanctions on Iran's oil exports, then even one drop of oil cannot flow from the Strait of Hormuz," IRNA quoted Mohammad Reza Rahimi as saying. (Writing by Ramin Mostafavi, editing by Jane Baird)