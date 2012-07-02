DUBAI, July 2 Iran's National Security and
Foreign Policy Committee has drafted a bill calling for Iran to
try to stop oil tankers from shipping crude through the Strait
of Hormuz to countries that support sanctions against it, a
committee member said on Monday.
"There is a bill prepared in the National Security and
Foreign Policy committee of Parliament that stresses the
blocking of oil tanker traffic carrying oil to countries that
have sanctioned Iran," Iranian MP Ibrahim Agha-Mohammadi was
quoted by Iran's parliamentary news agency as saying.
"This bill has been developed as an answer to the European
Union's oil sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Agha-Mohammadi said that 100 of Tehran's 290 members of
parliament had signed the bill as of Sunday.
Iranian threats to block the waterway through which about 17
million barrels a day sailed in 2011 have grown in the past year
as U.S. and European sanctions aimed at starving Tehran of funds
for its nuclear programme have tightened.
A heavy western naval presence in the Gulf and surrounding
area is a big impediment to any attempt to block the vital
shipping route through which sails most of the crude exported
from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq and
nearly all the gas exported from Qatar.
A European Union ban on imports of Iranian oil started on
Sunday.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati and Daniel Fineren, editing by
Jane Baird)