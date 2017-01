DUBAI Oct 1 Hungary has struck a deal to buy one million barrels of crude oil from Iran, director for international affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said on Saturday.

"The contract to sell a cargo of one million barrels of crude oil to Hungary next month was finalised," Mohsen Ghamsari was quoted as saying by oil ministry's news agency SHANA. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alexander Smith)