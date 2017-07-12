FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran sees oil output rising to 4 mln bpd by year end
#Energy
July 12, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 21 hours ago

Iran sees oil output rising to 4 mln bpd by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Iran's oil output will rise to around 4 million barrels per day by the end of the year, an Iranian oil official said on Wednesday as the OPEC member tries to ramp up production after years of international sanctions.

"By the end of 2017 we hope to reach about 4 million barrels per a day," Amir Hossein Zamaninia, Iran's deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, told reporters in Istanbul.

Iran has been producing around 3.8 million barrels per day in recent months. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Susan Fenton)

