* Western insurers refuse to cover Iran trade risk
* Iranian oil cargoes dumped on spot market
* Risk to U.S. oil price could see Obama loosen sanctions
grip
* Hezbollah: attack on Iran could set Mideast ablaze
(Adds quote from EIA report, context in paragraph 8)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, March 1 Western trade
sanctions against Iran are strangling its oil exports even
before they go into effect, a U.S. advisory body has found, amid
warnings that any shortages will only push up crude prices and
strain a weak global economy.
With crude prices trading around 10-month highs and limited
spare production capacity worldwide, the United States may offer
Iran's biggest customers waivers from the oil sanctions, which
take effect June 28.
Iran is the world's fifth largest oil exporter and the
second-biggest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia.
It's biggest customers, including China, Japan and India
have become tangled up in U.S.-led sanctions aimed at curbing
Iran's nuclear ambitions, but which have also revived fears of a
global recession.
High crude prices present a major challenge for politicians
seeking re-election, including for U.S. President Barack Obama,
who may face a backlash from voters paying a U.S. gasoline price
that is climbing towards record levels of $4 a gallon.
Obama, however, can grant waivers if doing so would be
deemed in the nation's interest.
"With oil inventories and spare OPEC production capacity
running low, consumers don't have much buffer against additional
disruptions in supply," said Trevor Houser, a partner at Rhodium
Group and a former State Department adviser.
"That means the needle the administration has to thread to
pressure Iran without raising oil prices has gotten even
smaller."
The Energy Information Administration (EIA), an independent
arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, said on Wednesday that
Western insurers were declining to cover the trade risk on some
Iranian oil shipments.
On June 28, Washington will slap sanctions on foreign banks
facilitating Iran's oil trade, making doing business with Tehran
all the more difficult.
On Wednesday, news emerged that the U.S. government recently
forced Dubai-based Noor Islamic Bank to stop channelling Iranian
oil money, cutting off another of Iran's links to the
international banking system.
The world's biggest electronic bank clearing system, SWIFT,
is also preparing to block Iran's central bank from using its
network to transfer funds.
In a sign of Iran's difficulties, traders said Tehran was
trying to sell about 200,000 tonnes of crude oil from a
supertanker floating off Singapore.
They also said a vessel heading towards China was carrying
more oil than the usual term-contract supplies.
Asian nations buy almost half of Iran's oil exports, but the
U.S. sanctions have forced them to either reduce the amount they
buy or look for alternative suppliers.
Iran is India's second-biggest oil supplier after Saudi
Arabia, and New Delhi revealed on Wednesday it had sought up to
80,000 barrels per day extra oil from Iraq in 2012/13, days
after placing a similar request with top exporter Saudi Arabia.
The EIA report, which looked at global oil output and prices
over the last two months since Obama signed the sanctions into
law, said oil supplies have become increasingly tight, largely
due to the looming embargo and string of production outages in
Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and the North Sea.
The report said global spare crude production capacity was
"quite modest" by historical standards, and estimated a global
supply gap of 1.6 million barrels per day if Iranian oil was
completely taken out of the picture.
Iran has threatened to retaliate against the sanctions by
closing the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway which carries nearly 20
percent of the global oil trade.
FEARS OF ISRAEL STRIKE
Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes
but the West's mistrust runs deep. Western diplomats say the
U.N. nuclear watchdog was concerned over "activities" that might
be taking place at Iran's Parchin military facility.
It was unclear what kind of activities the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) suspected. Diplomats said the agency
was monitoring the site via satellite images.
With Israel hinting it could launch a pre-emptive strike on
an Iranian nuclear facility, a pro-Iranian militant group,
Hezbollah, warned such an attack would set the Middle East
ablaze and possibly drag the United States into the conflict.
"America knows that if there is a war on Iran, this means
that the whole region will be set alight, with no limit to the
fires," Hezbollah deputy Sheikh Naim Qassem told Reuters.
The United States and Israel have not ruled out a military
strike on Iran to halt its nuclear programme.
Rising petrol prices are a hot issue ahead of the U.S.
presidential elections in November. Republicans are trying to
tap voter anger to criticise Obama and his Democratic party's
energy policy.
Fortunately for oil consumers, Saudi Arabia, home to the
world's biggest spare oil cushion, has also boosted production
in the last two months.
The kingdom produced an average of 9.7 million bpd over the
last two months, the EIA said, about 100,000 bpd less than
figures in a Reuters survey on Wednesday. The EIA figure is up
about 600,000 bpd from the same period last year.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Rachelle Younglai, Ayesha
Rascoe; Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Miral Fahmy)