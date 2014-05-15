(Adds comments from para 6)
By Alex Lawler and Jonathan Saul
LONDON May 15 Iran's oil exports dropped for a
second month in April, the International Energy Agency said,
moving closer to levels allowed by November's interim deal on
curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.
Global imports of Iranian crude in April averaged 1.11
million barrels per day (bpd), the Paris-based IEA said in its
monthly Oil Market Report released on Thursday, down 180,000 bpd
from March.
"Imports of Iranian crude reached a 20-month high of 1.58
million barrels per day in February but have since edged lower,"
the IEA, adviser to 29 industrialized countries, said in the
report.
Under an interim deal signed in November between Iran and
six world powers that came into effect on Jan. 20, known as the
Joint Plan of Action (JPOA), Iran's exports are supposed to be
held to an average 1 million bpd through July 20.
Higher Iranian sales since late 2013 have led to concerns in
Washington that a softening of sanctions has given Tehran's
economy a boost. U.S.-based think tank Foundation for Defense of
Democracies, reacting to the IEA figures, said exports may still
exceed the permitted level.
"While April numbers are lower, future months will have to
drop considerably to meet the cap imposed as part of the Joint
Plan of Action," said Mark Dubowitz of the FDD, which has pushed
for tougher Iran sanctions.
"Iran's oil buyers may position themselves over the next two
months to be in a position to rapidly increase their exports if
there is a final deal reached by July 20, or a renewal of the
interim deal for a further six months, which may come on even
more generous terms for Tehran than the current one."
Still, officials in the Obama administration have said they
expect Iran's oil sales to fall in coming months and average 1
million bpd over the entire six-month period and Iran on April
14 said it was exporting around 1 million bpd.
In April, China, South Korea, Turkey and Syria increased
imports of Iranian oil, although this was more than offset by
reduced volumes to India and Japan, the IEA said, citing
preliminary data.
The biggest increases were by China, which boosted imports
by 60,000 bpd to 615,000 bpd, and South Korea, which imported
130,000 bpd, up 70,000 bpd, the IEA said.
India cut imports by 185,000 bpd to 200,000 bpd and Japan by
105,000 bpd to 35,000 bpd, it said.
