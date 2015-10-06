(Adds comments on Iran's oil output post-sanctions)
LONDON Oct 6 Iran will introduce more than 50
exploration and production projects to investors in the near
future, the country's chief negotiator for new oil contracts
said on Tuesday.
Seyed Mehdi Hosseini, head of Iran's Oil Contracts
Restructuring Committee, told the Oil & Money conference in
London the contracts would be introduced in Iran this year and
at a conference in the British capital in February 2016.
Iran is keen to recover the oil market share it lost as a
result of international sanctions imposed over its nuclear
programme. These are due to be lifted following a deal in July
with world powers to curb the nuclear programme and Iran says it
could boost supplies quickly.
"Immediately after sanctions are lifted, maybe we within
some months we can add at least 500,000 barrels per day (bpd).
It does not take that long," Hosseini told reporters on the
sidelines of the conference.
"After that we are targeting another 1 million. Maybe in
less than a year we can come to our pre-sanction capacity of
around 4 million bpd."
Other estimates of the pace at which Iranian output will
rise are more modest, but extra supply from Iran could add to
rivalries within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries next year.
