* Iran's pledge to moderate exports would be major policy
shift
* Wants to avoid further price crash
* Iran wants to invest into refining capacity to use its
crude oil
(Releads, adds context, adds graphics)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 Iran wants to avoid an oil
price war with rival producers and only gradually lift exports
once sanctions against it are lifted, a senior official said, in
what would be a major shift away from planning to ship as much
fuel as soon as possible.
Iran, which has some of the world's biggest petroleum
reserves, has repeatedly urged fellow members within the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to make
room for a supply jump from the Islamic Republic, pledging to
ramp up exports as soon as sanctions on its oil industry are
lifted under a nuclear deal with world powers.
A move to limit export growth would be a major shift in
Iran's policies in an environment when most OPEC and non-OPEC
producers are fighting for market share despite a growing global
oil glut, which has already cut crude prices by
two-thirds since 2014, hurting energy firms and oil exporting
nations.
"We don't want to start a sort of a price war," Mohsen
Qamsari, director general for international affairs of the
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), told Reuters by telephone.
"We will be more subtle in our approach and may gradually
increase output," Qamsari said. "I have to say that there is no
room to push prices down any further, given the level where they
are."
He did not give any detail on how much Iran would be
prepared to moderate a rise in its shipments but said Iran would
not offer further discounts to lure customers. Currently, Iran
offers 90-day credit, free shipping and some discounts on crude
prices to buyers in India.
The more cautious words from Iran come a week after
relations with its main Middle East rival and top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia broke down over the execution of a prominent
Shi'ite cleric who was revered in Iran.
A more moderate re-entry into markets would suit Saudi
Arabia and other Middle East OPEC members who are already locked
into an aggressive fight for market share.
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia signalled that the new rift would
not affect talks on the Syria civil war.
Iran's most senior oil official, oil minister Bijan
Zanganeh, said last weekend Iran would not seek to distort the
markets but will make sure it regains its market share.
Beyond only gradually lifting it exports, Qamsari said Iran
wanted to invest into refining capacity to use its crude, but
did not give details.
BALLOONING OVERSUPPLY
Iranian crude oil exports have fallen to around 1 million
barrels per day (bpd), down from a peak of almost 3 million bpd
in 2011, before western sanctions against Tehran started.
Iran previously said it planned to raise oil output by
500,000 bpd post-sanctions, and by another 500,000 bpd shortly
after that.
Even a gradual increase in its exports would come at a time
of a global glut, with producers around the world pumping
hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude every day in excess of
demand.
Oil prices are near 11-year lows below $37 per barrel and
some analysts like Goldman Sachs say prices may tumble as low as
$20 a barrel as supplies keeps rising.
To sell additional barrels but avoid adding to ballooning
oversupply, NIOC is looking at buying stakes in existing and new
refineries overseas, Qamsari said, without specifying countries
or companies.
Using its crude in refineries instead of selling it into the
market unprocessed would be similar move to other Gulf producers
such as Saudi Arabia, although Iran's challenge would be to
raise financing as its existing overseas oil sale revenues are
frozen as part of the sanctions.
Refiners in India, Iran's second biggest oil client after
China, owe almost $6 billion to Tehran.
Qamsari said Indian refiners including Reliance Industries
, which has halted imports of Iranian oil because of
the sanctions, were interested in taking higher volumes from
NIOC.
Indian refiners were interested in buying West Karun grade,
a blend of oil from 4-5 reservoirs, he said.
Sanctions have crippled Iran's economy and forced it to
resort to gasoline imports, and Qamsari said Tehran hoped to
halt gasoline imports within a year, post sanctions.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Thomas and Adrian
Croft)