MOSCOW Feb 8 Iran will increase its share of the global oil market gradually, in order to avoid price volatility, RIA news agency quoted Iran's envoy to Moscow as saying on Monday.

International sanctions, which were lifted last month, had reduced Iran's oil exports by around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) since their pre-sanctions peak in 2011, to little more than 1 million bpd. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)