NEW DELHI Jan 9 Indian refiners and oil
ministry officials are meeting on Monday to discuss alternative
methods to pay for Iranian oil imports should an existing
mechanism via Turkey's Halkbank be halted under U.S. sanctions
against Tehran.
Financial sanctions signed into law by President Barack
Obama on New Year's Eve make it difficult for pay for Iranian
oil. The European Union is expected to announce tough measures
of its own at the end of the month.
"The meeting is on finance related matters as far as
supplies from Iran are concerned. We think Halkbank will soon
stop helping us because of sanctions," an industry source said
on condition of anonymity.
A government official also said the meeting is to explore
alternative modes of payment for Iranian supplies.
Halkbank has already refused to open an account for
state-refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp for Iran oil
imports.
Iran has so far not cut supplies to India, the chairman of
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd, the biggest
Indian client of Iran, said last week.
Indian companies have begun talks with alternative suppliers
to slowly replace some of the 350,000 barrels a day (bpd) of oil
they buy from Iran.
India is talking to a Russian bank as an alternative to
Halkbank, a government source had said last month.
Washington and its allies are imposing the measures to force
Iran to abandon a nuclear programme which they say is aimed at
producing an atomic bomb. Iran says the programme is peaceful.
India imports 400,000 barrels a day of crude -- worth about
$12 billion a year -- from Iran, making it India's seventh
largest trading partner.
India-Iran annual crude deals run from April to March.
