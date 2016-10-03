DUBAI Oct 3 The National Iranian Oil Company
(NIOC) will sign the first of its new oil and gas contracts
(IPCs) with a domestic firm on Tuesday, the managing director of
the state-run company was quoted as saying by Fars news agency
on Monday.
"Tomorrow NIOC will sign a contract with Setad Ejraye Farman
Emam under the IPC to develop the second phase of Yaran field,
and EOR (enhanced oil recovery) and IOR (improved oil recovery)
contracts for Koupal oil field," managing director of NIOC, Ali
Kardor said.
Iran's Tasnim news agency said the value of the new contracts
is $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alexander
Smith)