TOKYO Jan 10 Japan's biggest refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Tuesday it is buying 90,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Iran under its current contract, equivalent to about 7 percent cent of planned crude throughput for this month.

JX Nippon, a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings, declined to give further details about the length of its contract with Iran. It has been in talks with top exporter Saudi Arabia and other oil producers to source crude to replace any disruption to those imports.

Japan is considering cutbacks in its Iranian oil purchases to secure a waiver from the new U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its disputed nuclear programme and Saudi Arabia and Qatar are ready to supply Japan with more oil.

Japan imported just under 312,000 barrels per day of Iranian crude in the first 11 months of the year, about 9 percent of total imports, according to trade ministry data.

Refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, another big Japanese buyer of Iranian crude, has said it is waiting for the results of talks between Japan and the United States on Iran before making any decision on a new term contract. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)