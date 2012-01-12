* Japan unlikely to ban Iran imports -Yomiuri
* Japan, U.S. to discuss size of import cuts -Yomiuri
* U.S. Treasury secretary to meet Japan PM on Thursday
(Adds details)
TOKYO, Jan 12 The Japanese government has
started coordinating with the domestic oil industry on
significantly cutting crude imports from Iran, aiming to secure
a waiver for Japanese banks from U.S. sanctions against Iran
over its nuclear programme, the Yomiuri newspaper said on
Thursday.
Tokyo is unlikely to ban Iranian oil imports completely as
it is difficult to quickly secure alternatives, with Iran
accounting for about 9 percent of total imports, and the size of
the reduction will be decided based on consultations with the
United States, the paper said without citing sources.
Japan has been weighing various options to secure a waiver
on the new U.S. sanctions against Iran, including reducing
Iranian oil imports and dealings with its central bank, the main
conduit for Tehran's oil revenues, government sources have said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is meeting Japanese
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and Finance Minister Jun Azumi on
Thursday To seek cooperation on stricter sanctions on Iran to
curb its nuclear programme.
He earlier visited China for similar talks, as well as to
discuss the global economy.
Iran denies Western suspicions that its nuclear programme
has military goals, saying it is for purely peaceful purposes.
Japan has been seeking an exemption to the sanctions, signed
into law by President Barack Obama last month, which would
penalise financial institutions for undertaking transactions
with Iran's central bank.
Japan's biggest refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, has
been in talks with top exporter Saudi Arabia and other oil
producers to source crude to replace any disruption to its
imports from Iran.
The Japanese government will present Washington with a list
of possible options in exchange for a waiver by the end of
February, a government source said last week.
Japan is Iran's No.3 crude buyer and imported 312,000
barrels per day of Iranian crude in the first 11 months of 2011,
accounting for 8.8 percent of its total crude imports, according
to calculations based on government data.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)