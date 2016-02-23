TOKYO Feb 23 Japan will likely refrain from
loading oil at Iranian ports in March because of the impending
expiry at the end of next month of special shipping insurance
cover provided by the government, industry and government
officials said.
The potential restriction from one of Tehran's biggest oil
customers highlights Iran's difficulties in boosting exports
after U.S. sanctions were lifted in January. The problem stems
from confusion about whether U.S. companies can offer insurance
coverage for tankers with Iranian crude.
The U.S. removed the sanctions after confirming a deal on
Iran's disputed nuclear programme, including prohibitions on
non-American companies selling insurance to and trading with
Iranian entities.
But the Treasury Department left in place other sanctions
limiting the amount of reinsurance U.S. companies can provide
for Iranian ships, a crucial element in providing tanker cover.
The insurance ban was the most effective way of limiting
Iranian oil exports, which were more than 3 million barrels per
day (bpd) in 2011, but fell to a little more than 1 million bpd
after the sanctions were imposed in 2012.
Japan has kept the oil trade with Iran going through a
special government insurance programme that gives about $8
billion in coverage and the government plans to renew it with a
parliamentary vote, a government source said.
But, given the lack of a timetable on the vote, shippers are
erring on the side of caution and will likely hold back from any
loadings next month, the government source and industry sources,
who requested anonymity, said.
International insurers are trying to put together limited
coverage to complement the lack of U.S. cover, but it is
uncertain whether the Washington will approve the plans,
officials at Japan's main insurer, the Japan P&I Club, said.
European nations have resumed loading Iranian oil despite
the international P&I club only providing coverage for about 85
percent of the roughly $8 billion per ship normal liability
coverage, but Japanese shippers are still holding back, said the
officials.
Japan is set to load 202,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
Iranian crude in February, down 8 percent from a nine-month high
in January, said an industry source familiar with the matter.
Japan's Iranian crude imports last year halved from 2011
levels to about 156,000 bpd amid the sanctions.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Christian Schmollinger)