TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's biggest refiner JX
Holdings is in talks with African nations in addition
to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other oil
producers to replace lost crude oil imports from Iran, a company
executive said on Friday.
JX's negotiations with Africa are mostly with West African
nations, Kiyonobu Sugiuchi, a senior managing executive officer
told a news conference.
Japan is under pressure from the United States to cut back
on Iranian oil imports to secure a waiver from a U.S. law
imposing sanctions on financial institutions that trade with
Iran's central bank.
A delegation from Japan's government held talks in
Washington on Thursday as part of ongoing consultations with the
United States but did not reach an agreement.
"We have not received detailed instructions (from the
government) about the reduction," Sugiuchi told reporters.
JX, which buys 90,000 barrels per day of Iranian crude, is
believed to be the nation's second biggest buyer of Iranian oil
after Showa Shell Sekiyu.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)