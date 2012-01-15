(Refiles to correct formatting of story, graphic links. No
* Saudi Arabia pledges to meet any oil needs
* Navy commander says Iran dominates Strait of Hormuz
By Ramin Mostafavi
TEHRAN, Jan 15 Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours
should not raise their production to replace Iranian oil if the
European Union goes ahead with a ban on Iranian crude imports,
Iran's OPEC governor said on Sunday.
The EU has agreed in principle to ban imports of Iranian
oil, while the United States has pressured Asian buyers to
reduce imports to starve Tehran of revenue for its disputed
nuclear programme.
Asian leaders from some of Iran's biggest oil sales markets
are already touring the Middle East to secure supplies, as
tension over Iran's nuclear plans builds, while European buyers
may rely more heavily on Arab oil producers should an EU ban
come into effect.
Iran OPEC Governor Mohammad Ali Khatibi said Tehran would
see any move to fill in for Iranian crude as Gulf Arab oil
producers siding with Iran's western opponents.
"If the oil producing Gulf states give the green light to
replacing Iran's oil these countries would be the main culprits
for whatever happens in the region -- including the Strait of
Hormuz," Khatibi told the Sharq daily newspaper.
"Our Arab neighbour countries should not cooperate with
these adventurers... These measures will not be perceived as
friendly."
EU countries have proposed "grace periods" on existing
contracts of one to 12 months to allow companies to find
alternative suppliers before implementing an
embargo.
Khatibi, a key part of Iran's OPEC negotiating team, said
there was a good chance that the EU would not go through with
its threat to ban Iranian crude imports if Gulf Arab producers
refused to back it.
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Saturday the
world's biggest oil exporter was ready and able to meet any
increase in demand, without making any reference to sanctions on
OPEC rival Iran, while Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visited the
kingdom to boost cooperation with China's biggest oil supplier.
China is also Iran's biggest oil buyer, importing over half
a million barrels of Iranian crude a day to fuel its economic
growth, making Beijing wary of upsetting Tehran and an opponent
of sanctions against it.
Iran, OPEC's second-largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia
with output of about 3.5 million barrels per day, has threatened
to block the vital oil export route of the Strait of Hormuz if
further sanctions prevent it from selling oil.
About a third of all sea-borne oil was shipped through the
Strait of Hormuz in 2009, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA), and U.S. warships patrol the
area to ensure safe passage.
The United States has said it would not tolerate any attempt
to disrupt shipping in the strait, but Iran's
navy commander Habibollah Sayyari said Tehran could control the
vital export route.
"Iran has always exercised domination over the Strait of
Hormuz," Sayyari was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as
saying.
The United States and its allies suspects Iran is trying to
develop nuclear weapons but the Islamic Republic says it is only
interested in nuclear technology for generating electricity.
(Writing by Ramin Mostafavi, editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Daniel Fineren)