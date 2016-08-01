(Adds Iran's new oil contracts)
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA Aug 1 Iran's Oil Minister said on Monday
the oil market was oversupplied but predicted balance between
demand and supply will be restored, Iranian state television
reported on Monday.
"The oil market is oversupplied now but there are
expectations that there will be balance between demand and
supply in the market," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as
saying by Iran's state TV, without saying when that may happen.
A Reuters Survey on Friday showed the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries' oil output was likely to reach
its highest in recent history in July as Iraq pumps more and
Nigeria manages to export additional crude despite militant
attacks.
Supply from OPEC rose to 33.41 million barrels per day (bpd)
in July from a revised 33.31 million bpd in June, according to
the survey based on shipping data and information from industry
sources.
Since a landmark nuclear deal was reached with major powers
in 2015 leading to lifting of sanctions, Iran has been planning
to raise its crude production to the pre-sanctions level of four
million barrels per day (bpd).
To regain the production level, Iran has sweetened the terms
it offers on oil development contracts to draw the interest of
foreign investors. Iran needs $200 billion in foreign money to
reach its goal.
Zanganeh said that the first of Iran's new oil and gas
investment contracts for international companies will be
launched this week.
"The government will approve the new contracts on
Wednesday," Zanganeh told reporters, state TV reported.
The launch of Iran's new oil contracts, the Iran Petroleum
Contract (IPC) has been postponed several times as hardline
rivals of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani resisted any deal
that could end the buy-back system.
Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
said last month that no new oil and gas contracts for
international companies will be awarded without necessary
reforms.
"Iran's priority is developing jointly owned oil and gas
fields, as well as those in which we are after improved oil
recovery." Zanganeh said
Oil majors have said they would only go back to Iran if it
made major changes to the buy-back contracts of the 1990s, which
companies such as France's Total or Italy's Eni
) said made them no money or even incurred losses.
Under Iran's buy-back system foreign firms have been banned
from booking reserves or taking equity stakes in Iranian
companies.
