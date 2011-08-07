* Guards' Khatam al-Anbia company to replace foreigners,
minister says
* Rev Guards chief says is right that military body fights
on "economic fronts"
* Guards and affiliates under sanctions; some criticise
Corps' growing clout
TEHRAN, Aug 7 An engineering conglomerate
belonging to the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's elite military
force, should further expand its role in the economy sector, Oil
Minister Rostam Qasemi said on Sunday, days after leaving the
company to join the government.
Qasemi, who has already said Iran has no need for the
foreign companies that have pulled out due to sanctions, told
the official IRNA news agency that his former employer, Khatam
al-Anbia, should be used to fill their place.
"This construction base (Khatam al-Anbia) should become the
replacement for big foreign companies," he said.
Khatam al-Anbia already stepped into projects formerly under
the control of foreign companies notably replacing the likes of
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Total SA after they
pulled out of the giant South Pars gas field in the Gulf under
sanctions pressure.
Through Khatam al-Anbia and other affiliates, the Guards
have become increasingly involved in the civilian economy, well
beyond the infrastructure reconstruction it was initially
involved in after the war with Iraq in the 1980s.
The Guards, Khatam al-Anbia and Qasemi himself are all under
various sanctions imposed by countries, including the United
States and the European Union, that accuse them of involvement
in helping Iran develop nuclear technology that could be use for
weapons, something Tehran denies it is seeking.
Qasemi's approval by an overwhelming majority in parliament
last week was seen as a defiant sign to the West and
demonstrated the increasing political and economic influence of
the military body.
Not everyone welcomed his candidacy, with one conservative
lawmaker saying it looked like a ominous expansion of the
military's power in the Islamic state.
"Unlike in neighbouring countries where the military is
withdrawing from the political arena, a reverse trend has
started in our country which does not seem to be an auspicious
sign," conservative lawmaker Ali Motahari told parliament before
Qasemi's confidence vote on Wednesday.
But the Guards' commander-in-chief, Mohammad Ali Jafari, the
man in charge of defending the Islamic Republic from military
threats, said on Sunday that his forces had every right to get
even more involved in the economy.
"The Guards Corps should play the role of advancing the
economic fronts in the country," he told the semi-official Mehr
news agency.
"Although the Guards Corps was brought into existence to
protect the achievements of the revolution, it is not formed
merely to confront foreigners or domestic insecurities as the
Islamic Revolution is not undermined only by military threats or
modern dangers."
