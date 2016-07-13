July 13 Iran signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) with Russia's Zarubezhneft on Tuesday for a
feasibility study on two joint fields in the west of the
country, according to oil ministry news agency SHANA.
It is the latest of several MoUs the ministry has signed
since the lifting of international sanctions on Tehran in
January. Countries seeking long-term oil cooperation include
China, India, South Korea and some European states.
Iran needs foreign investment for repairs and upgrading of
its oil and gas fields. It also seeks the transfer of technology
to its oil industry after a decade of isolation.
Many Western and Asian oil companies are still waiting for
Tehran to unveil its new oil and gas contracts (IPCs) with new
terms. In the absence of that, many MoUs are still being signed,
especially in last two months:
* Japan's JGC Corp signed an MoU with National
Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) in June,
for feasibility studies on a project to decrease kiln oil
production in Tehran Refinery.
* Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU in May with
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Oil Turbo Compressor
Company (OTC) to overhaul equipment and facilities at Iran's oil
operations and refineries, according to Iranian news agencies.
Siemens also signed a separate MoU with Iran's National Gas
Company to develop compressors and increase the existing
system's output capacity.
* BASF's Wintershall oil and gas subsidiary
signed an MoU with NIOC in April. SHANA reported that the two
companies will study four oil fields in western Iran.
* Norway's International Aker Solutions Company
signed an MoU with Iran's Research Institute of Petroleum
Industry in May, according to Fars news agency, to modernise the
national oil industry.
* China's National Energy Administration signed in May an
MoU with Iran's Oil Ministry. An Iranian deputy oil minister was
quoted by SHANA as saying that "the MoU covers various fields
including crude oil and gas condensate exploration and
development, oil and gas equipment manufacturing and investment
in various oil, gas, refining and petrochemical projects."
* Austrian oil and gas group OMV signed in May an
MoU with NIOC, for projects located in the Zagros area in
western Iran and the Fars field in the country's south.
* South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo
E&C) signed an MoU in May with Iranian engineering
firm Bahman Geno to carry out construction of an oil refinery in
Bandar Jask located in the southern coast of Iran, which will
have the capacity of 300,000 barrels per day according to ISNA
news agency.
* Dutch Energy Industries Association signed a cooperation
MoU in May with Iran Oil Industry Builders Association to
cooperate on implementing joint projects and transfer of new
technologies. The Dutch partner will provide financial resources
and technologies according to IRNA news agency and the Iranians
are to undertake implementation of the projects.
* Italy's Saipem, controlled by Eni and Italian state lender
fund FSI, signed MoUs in January with the Parsian Oil & Gas
Development Co and National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) to
cooperate on pipeline projects and upgrading of some refineries.
In April Saipem signed another memorandum of understanding
with Iran's Razavi Oil and Gas Development to participate in the
development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of
Khorasan Razavi, according to Tasnim news agency.
(Compiled by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai, Editing by William
Maclean and William Hardy)