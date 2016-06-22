UPDATE 2-OPEC sees rivals' oil output rising as it over-delivers on cuts
* OPEC compliance 104 pct in March, Saudi reports lower output
DUBAI, June 22 Iran named oil ministry senior analyst Behrouz Beik Alizadeh as its new representative at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the ministry's news agency SHANA reported on Wednesday.
Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in an official statement that Beik Alizadeh would replace Mehdi Asali, who is retiring. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BEIJING, April 12 China Petroleum Engineering said a subsidiary has won a contract worth $2.52 billion for the construction of a gas processing plant with Russia's NIPI gas.