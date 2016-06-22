DUBAI, June 22 Iran named oil ministry senior analyst Behrouz Beik Alizadeh as its new representative at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the ministry's news agency SHANA reported on Wednesday.

Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in an official statement that Beik Alizadeh would replace Mehdi Asali, who is retiring. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Louise Ireland)