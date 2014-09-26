* Iran calls for joint efforts to stop price fall
* Gulf OPEC members still relaxed about market
* Industry source sees steady Saudi output in Sept
(Writes through with further comments, details)
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 26 Iran on Friday urged OPEC
members to make joint efforts to keep oil prices from falling
further, highlighting a split with other members such as Saudi
Arabia who face lower budget pressures despite a slide in prices
towards $95 a barrel.
Oil has fallen from $115 in June, pressured by
concern about slowing global demand and higher supplies as
Libyan output recovers, raising concern among some oil exporters
of lower revenues.
"Considering the downward trend in prices, OPEC members
should try to temper production to avoid further price
instability", Iran's oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, was quoted by
the Iranian oil ministry website Shana as saying.
Iran has among the highest oil-price needs within the
12-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
often supports measures likely to boost prices. Saudi Arabia and
other Gulf OPEC producers have lower pain thresholds.
But OPEC's Gulf Arab producers, so far, remain unruffled.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister, in New York this week, appeared to
downplay the price drop, while delegates have stopped short of
calling for price-supporting action.
"I am still relaxed," said a delegate from one of OPEC's
Gulf members this week, referring to the oil market situation.
Besides lower-than-expected demand, a key factor behind the
drop in prices has been a recovery in Libyan output to around
925,000 barrels per day (bpd) now from just 200,000 bpd in June.
Other OPEC members, mainly Saudi Arabia, had informally
pumped more to make up for lower Libyan output and other outages
and OPEC sources have said they could pare back the extra supply
if needed to support prices.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, cut its output by
around 400,000 barrels per day in August. But the amount of
crude supplied to the market - both domestically and for export
- was 9.688 million bpd, compared to around 9.66 million bpd in
July, indicating no change in Saudi oil supply.
Industry sources in Saudi Arabia have said the prospect of
any significant change in output this year is unlikely.
"As we approach winter and with the end of the refinery
maintenance season, global demand is likely to pick up therefore
Saudi oil production is not expected to see a major change," an
industry source said on Thursday.
Still, OPEC's next meeting, on Nov. 27, will likely see a
debate on whether its output target of 30 million bpd is
appropriate for 2015, given that OPEC and other forecasters
expect a further drop in global demand for OPEC crude.
The OPEC secretary general said last week he expected OPEC
production to be around 29.50 million bpd in 2015, not 30
million bpd. But the United Arab Emirates, a core Gulf OPEC
producer, said it was too early to predict a cut in the OPEC
target.
"There may be different levels of concern, but what they are
all saying is we'll look closely at the market in November,"
said an OPEC source.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)