DUBAI Oct 27 OPEC is unlikely to lower its oil
production ceiling when the group meets in November, a senior
Iranian oil official said, in comments that reduced the
likelihood of any collective OPEC action to support prices.
Iran is normally among the first members of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to call for action to
support prices. Iran needs relatively high prices as Western
sanctions limit its oil exports, analysts say.
But Iranian oil ministry news agency Shana on Monday cited
Mohsen Qamsari, director for international affairs at the
National Iranian Oil Company, as saying a cut was unlikely at
OPEC's Nov. 27 meeting.
He also said an emergency OPEC meeting before then, called
for by Venezuela, was not necessary.
"Holding a meeting now is ineffective," he said, according
to Shana.
The meeting on Nov. 27 in Vienna is shaping up to be one of
OPEC's most important in years. Brent oil slid to $85
barrel last week from $115 in June on abundant supply and
concerns about weakening demand.
With a month still to go, there is little outward sign that
any momentum could be building around the idea of cutting
output, which would be the first such move since the 2008
financial crisis.
Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia has been quietly telling
market participants it is comfortable with lower prices, Reuters
reported earlier this month. Kuwait has said an OPEC cut is
unlikely.
Amid little sign of support within OPEC for a cut, sources
familiar with Iranian thinking on OPEC policy started saying
earlier this month that Iran could live with lower prices.
Iran should set a budget based on much lower oil prices,
Qamsari said in separately reported remarks on Monday.
"Iran should arrange its next fiscal year's budget based on
$70 to $75 a barrel," the official IRNA news agency quoted him
as saying.
