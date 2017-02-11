UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI Feb 11 Power supply has been restored within hours of an outage in southwestern Iran that hit crude oil production by 700,000 barrels on Saturday, and efforts are underway to compensate for the output drop, a senior oil official said.
It was not immediately clear if oil exports would be affected by the electricity outages, which have been frequent in the oil-producing Khuzestan province.
Part of the output cutback in the Karoun area was planned and aimed at storing about 300,000 barrels produced by the West Karoun fields, Bijan Alipour, managing director of the National South Oil Company, said in a statement. He did not elaborate.
"As power supply has been reestablished, processing plants have resumed production according to schedule and the reduced hours will be compensated as much as possible," Alipour said in the statement, posted on the state-run company's website.
Iran produces about 3.7 million barrels per day of crude oil, some 1.5 million bpd of which are used at home. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Clelia Oziel)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.