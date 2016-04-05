ANKARA, April 6 Iranian Oil Minister Bijan
Namdar Zanganeh said the country's crude output would reach four
million barrels per day (bpd) by March 2017, state television
reported on Wednesday.
"In the annual budget, the amount of oil export has been
predicted around 2,250,000 bpd. This means our production this
(Iranian) year will reach four mbpd," Zanganeh was quoted as
saying by state TV. The Iranian new year started on March 20.
Zanganeh said Iran's oil output has increased after the
lifting of international sanctions in January under a nuclear
deal with six major powers.
Sanctions imposed on Iran in early 2012 by the United States
and European Union over its nuclear programme had cut crude
exports from a peak of 2.5 million bpd before 2011 to just over
1 million bpd in recent years.
Iran has rejected freezing its output at January levels,
which OPEC secondary sources have estimated to be 2.93 million
barrels per day, and wants to return to much higher
pre-sanctions production.
"Fortunately Iran's oil export has increased since the
lifting of sanctions ... for 10 months since March 2016, Iran's
average monthly oil export was around 1,350,000 bpd," Zanganeh
said.
He said Iran's oil exports surpassed 2 million bpd in the
Iranian months of Esfand and Farvardin, which ends on April 19.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday after Kuwait said it expected
major producers to agree later this month to freeze output, even
as key player Iran continued to balk at the plan.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) will meet with non-OPEC producers in Doha on
April 17 to discuss a possible oil output freeze to prop up
prices.
The Doha talks are expected to widen February's initial
output freeze deal by Qatar, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and
non-OPEC member Russia.
Iranian officials have expressed Tehran's determination to
continue increasing its oil production and exports until it
regains its pre-sanction market position.
Zanganeh said last month Iran would join oil production
freeze discussions after its own production reached four million
bpd, the Students News Agency ISNA reported.
Crude prices remain nearly 40 percent above 12-year lows
struck in mid-February. A recent recovery has fizzled on
scepticism over the output freeze proposed by producers.
