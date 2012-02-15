LISBON Feb 15 Portugal's only refiner
Galp said on Wednesday it does not import Iranian oil
and therefore is not affected by the Islamic republic's halting
of oil exports to six European states in retaliation for
European Union sanctions.
"In 2010 our imports of Iranian oil were marginal and in
2011 there were none," a Galp spokesman said.
Earlier, Iran's English-language Press TV reported that Iran
cut its oil exports to the Netherlands, Greece, France,
Portugal, Spain and Italy.
Galp owns Portugal's two refineries, in Sines near Lisbon
and Matosinhos near the second-largest city Porto.
