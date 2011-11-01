* Iran, al-Badri say oil price good, comfortable
* Follows UAE saying price could come down
* Debate starts ahead of December meeting
(Updates with context, details)
By Ramin Mostafavi
TEHRAN, Nov 1 Iran is happy with current oil
prices above $100 a barrel, its oil minister said on Tuesday,
despite warnings from the West on the impact on the world
economy and a preference for softer prices from fellow OPEC
producers in the Gulf.
OPEC, which controls a third of global oil production, will
meet in December for the first time since June, when its meeting
broke down after Gulf producers failed to convince other members
to lift production to compensate for the loss of Libyan output.
"The current oil prices are good ... we are not expecting
the prices to change in winter," Iran's oil minister Rostam
Qasemi told an oil conference.
"Before the (December) meeting, we will try to hold talks
with other members to reach consensus on maintaining the OPEC
production ceiling, especially now that Libyan crude has been
resumed," he added.
OPEC's Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri, with a
conciliatory role between price hawks such as Iran and Venezuela
and the more reserved Gulf producers, also attended the
conference.
"The price of $100 is comfortable for the consumer and the
producing countries ...the crude price is not expected to come
down until the end of this year," he said.
"I am hopeful that there will be an agreement over OPEC's
production target in the next meeting," al-Badri told reporters.
Iran along with African producers and Venezuela, blocked a
Saudi-led proposal to increase output targets at OPEC's last
meeting on June 8, but Saudi Arabia boosted output unilaterally
afterwards -- a move which Tehran criticised.
OPEC oil output fell in October as reduced supplies from
Iraq, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Angola offset rising Libyan
supply, according to a Reuters survey.
The United Arab Emirates said on Monday oil producers can
tolerate a further fall in oil prices to $80-$100 a barrel.
"For us it is very important to see a reasonable price...to
us a price that is around $80-$100, that is reasonable," said
UAE Oil Minister Mohammed bin Dhaen al-Hamli.
The West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency,
to warn on Monday that OPEC should not cut output at its
December meeting because the demand its oil will grow by half a
million barrels per day in 2012 above the group's September
output.
Brent LCOc1 was trading at $107 a barrel on Tuesday, $20
short of the peak for 2011 and $40 short of an all-time high
reached in 2008.
(Reporting by Ramin Mostafavi; writing by by Parisa Hafezi;
editing by Miral Fahmy and William Hardy)