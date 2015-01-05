FACTBOX-U.S. nuclear reactors that were canceled after construction began

March 29 If utilities in Georgia or South Carolina decide not to complete nuclear power reactors under construction by Westinghouse Electric Co following its bankruptcy, those units would join a long list of abandoned U.S. nuclear projects. Westinghouse, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp, is building two reactors for Georgia Power and partners at the Vogtle site in Georgia and two for South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) and its partner in South Carolina. The