DUBAI, Sept 16 Crude oil should be at least $150
per barrel, Iran's oil minister was quoted as saying on Sunday,
and the sanctions-hit country's OPEC governor said current oil
prices were not high enough to threaten the world economy.
Benchmark Brent crude prices rose to nearly $118 a
barrel on Friday, stoking fears that surging energy costs could
harm fragile economic growth. Days earlier, Saudi Oil Minister
Ali al-Naimi said he was worried by high prices and the kingdom
would take steps to moderate them.
Iranian oil officials say oil prices are still fairly low
and deny there is any danger of current prices hampering growth.
Iranian oil minister Rostam Qasemi said on Sunday crude oil
ought to be at least $150 per barrel, the Iranian Students' News
Agency (ISNA) reported.
"During the winter, oil prices always climb," Qasemi said.
"So it's natural that this year as well we will have a rise in
oil prices in the winter."
Mohammad Ali Khatibi, who represents Iran on the board of
governors of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) told the oil ministry news website Shana that
even price-sensitive consumers saw $100 a barrel as fair.
He argued that prices a "few dollars" above that level were
unlikely to upset Western economies.
"Current oil prices represent nominal prices of the
commodity," Khatibi was quoted as saying by Shana.
"Considering the inflation rate and other economic issues,
it could be argued that real oil prices are between $70 to $80
or $10 to $15, respectively, when we consider the year 2000 or
1970s as the reference."
Khatibi said U.S and European governments should focus on
solving their deep structural issues such as huge budget
deficits, rather than blaming rising oil prices for their
problems.
Brent crude oil prices have surged more than 20 percent
since OPEC last met in June, hovering between $112-$118 a barrel
since mid-August, despite concerns over the world economy.
"Current oil prices are the result of natural developments
in world oil markets," Khatibi said, adding that the United
States is trying to "artificially" bring down prices by pressing
oil-producing countries to raise output.
U.S. administration officials met analysts in early
September in a move seen by some as a sign that President Barack
Obama was considering releasing government reserves in a bid to
bring down fuel prices in the run-up to the November elections.
Last week the International Energy Agency, which represents
developed energy consuming countries, said global oil demand was
likely to be muted over the next year and supply and inventory
levels looked comfortable, implying there was no need to release
emergency stocks to curb prices.
STILL SECOND
Rejecting analysts' estimates that Iran has slipped into
third place behind Iraq in OPEC output rankings since Western
sanctions on its exports tightened in July, Khatibi said
official figures from Tehran showed Iran was surpassed only by
Saudi Arabia.
"We are responsible towards those figures we present directly
to OPEC Secretariat, the figures that show Islamic Republic of
Iran maintains its position as the second-biggest oil producer
in OPEC," he said.
In its latest monthly report, secondary sources cited by
OPEC show Iraq overtook Iran as the 12-member group's
second-biggest producer in July, with further rises in Iraqi
production and the continuing decline of Iranian output to 2.77
million barrels per day (bpd) in August widening the gap.
Official Iranian government figures put production in August
at 3.75 million bpd, compared with Iraqi government figures of
3.17 million, according to OPEC.
