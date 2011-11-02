TEHRAN Nov 2 Iran has fired the head of an oil
company because he was discovered to have dual nationality -- a
sensitive issue after a top bank manager fled to Canada during a
huge fraud scandal, the Vatan-e Emrouz daily reported on
Wednesday.
"A managing director of an oil company has been sacked due
to his dual citizenship over the last few days," Vatan-e Emrouz
reported without identifying the company or second nationality
of the man involved.
Iran's oil industry is controlled by the state sector so
most managers are state officials.
The Islamic Republic does not officially recognise dual
citizenship, and so people with dual nationalities are formally
barred from applying for government jobs.
Mahmoud Reza Khavari, the former head of Iran's biggest
bank, state-owned Bank Melli, has yet to return from Canada,
where he fled in September, despite calls to do so from the
judiciary which is investigating a $2.6 billion fraud.
Iranian media have criticised the fact that Khavari held
dual Iranian-Canadian citizenship.
Vatan-e Emrouz said President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has
ordered Intelligence Minister Heydar Moslehi to find out which
managers of state-owned organisations hold dual nationality.
(Writing By Mitra Amiri; Editing by Mark Heinrich)