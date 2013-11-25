* Iran deploying more tankers to help with oil glut
* Limited sanctions relief seen taking time to have impact
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Nov 25 Iran is quietly mobilising more
ships to store and transport oil, aiming to keep its fields
working and mitigate losses of several billion dollars a month
from sanctions which remain in place for at least another six
months, trade sources familiar with the matter say.
While a deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme was reached
on Sunday with six world powers in exchange for limited
sanctions relief in other areas, oil market officials say Iran
will not be able to ramp up exports quickly.
"Even if they relax these regulations, it is not going to
result in a massive increase in Iran's oil exports. It is a
short-term alleviation and it is no more than that," said Mehdi
Varzi, a former official at the state-run National Iranian Oil
Co.
In the meantime, Iran is deploying more vessels to help
store oil at sea and to enable it to conclude discreet sales by
transferring cargoes to customers' ships in mid-ocean without
having to enter port, the sources say.
With its tanker fleet boosted by newly built vessels from
Chinese yards, Iran is shipping crude to countries including
China, India and Syria.
"Iran will try and export its crude to any country that will
accept it and if that involves methods to conceal how it is
done, they will do it," said Varzi, who now runs an energy
consultancy in Britain. "Any country would do the same if they
faced Iran's horrendous economic situation."
The deal struck in Geneva leaves U.S. and European oil
sanctions in place for six months, although an easing of a ban
on European ship insurance may ease the transport of current oil
exports to Iran's big Asian customers.
"They desperately need as many tankers as they can get hold
of as they are producing more oil than they can shift which is a
big problem for them," one European based trade source said.
"Iran is also trying to use vessels not previously associated
with them to take the heat of their main domestic fleet."
BACKED OFF
Foreign shipping companies, fearing a loss of business in
Western nations because of sanctions, have backed off from deals
with Iran.
This has put the onus on Iran's main tanker operator, NITC,
but sanctions have restricted its access to insurance and the
certification that allows its ships to call at major ports.
Among vessels now being used by Iran are some previously
controlled by Irano Hind, an Indian-Iranian joint venture
recently wound up due to sanctions, trade sources said. The
former company's fleet included at least three oil tankers.
Trade sources said one of those vessels, the Ramtin, which
shipping databases showed was now Iranian-flagged, had made at
least one ship-to-ship transfer off the coast of Singapore and
Malaysia last month.
Ship-tracking data showed the vessel had called at Iran's
Larak Island oil terminal in September. Ramtin's India-based
manager, Marian Ship Management, could not be reached for
comment.
Ship-tracking information shows that Iran has aimed to
provide assistance to its main regional ally, Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, as civil war grinds on.
Another former Irano Hind vessel, the Iranian-flagged Tour
2, delivered crude oil to Syria last month, port loading and
ship tracking data showed. The vessel's Iran-based owner, Auris
Marine, could not be reached for comment.
A further three tankers controlled by NITC also made
deliveries to Syria last month, data showed.
A senior NITC official told Reuters: "we are doing the same
as we have done in the past three years - transporting oil."
Separately, the Falcon Pride oil tanker has made regular
runs between Iran's Assaluyeh anchorage to the port of Jebel Ali
in the United Arab Emirates, carrying Iranian light oil, known
as condensate, ship tracking and trade sources said.
The vessel's owner, ESL Ltd, could not be
reached for comment.
OIL SALES BOOST SOUGHT
U.S. and EU measures have already reduced Iran's oil exports
by more than half from pre-sanction levels of about 2.2 million
barrels per day, costing Iran billions of dollars in lost
revenue a month. But Iranian officials say they are learning to
get round sanctions, which they reject as unjustified.
Trade sources said the NITC tanker Honesty made a
ship-to-ship (STS) transfer with a foreign-owned vessel in
September in an STS area within Dubai's anchorage waters.
"STS transfers around the UAE are another method to offload
oil. Whether the oil is immediately sold or held until a buyer
can be found depends on the deal but it gets a cargo off their
hands," a Middle East based trade source said.
A source at Dubai's Maritime City Authority said the port's
priority was ensuring there were no accidents or pollution in
its waters and it did not check the source of the oil.
The NITC official, who declined to be named, said the group
were not doing many STS operations these days.
NITC has taken delivery this year of seven new tankers,
increasing its supertanker fleet to 37 vessels with a carrying
capacity of 64 million barrels. The vessels were part of a $1.2
billion order agreed in 2009 with two Chinese shipyards for 12
new supertankers. Five were delivered last year.
NITC also has 14 small crude oil tankers with another 12.5
million barrels in capacity.
Data from IHS Maritime showed 14 NITC tankers were being
used to store oil mainly around Iranian anchorages at present.
"The number of vessels inactive or available for storage has
remained steady in the last few weeks," said Richard Hurley, a
senior analyst at IHS Maritime.
"Regular voyages continue to be made (by other NITC tankers)
to the three regular customers, China, India and Turkey, with
occasional ones to South Korea and Syria."
U.S. brokerage Poten & Partners said 16 NITC supertankers,
with a maximum of 32 million barrels, were storing Iranian oil.
"Even if sanctions are lifted, it is important to note that
crude oil production would take some time to return to
pre-sanction levels since restarting flows takes time and
additional investment," Poten said.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Fineren in Dubai, Keith Wallis
in Singapore, Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Julia Payne in
London; Editing by Giles Elgood)