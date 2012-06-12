* Top Iran oil buyer Sinopec rejects cheap crude offers
BEIJING, June 12 Chinese refiner Sinopec
has turned down offers of bargain Iranian crude and
will cut imports by up to a fifth this year, a senior Chinese
oil executive said, insisting ties with the United States were
more important than cut-price oil as the West squeezes Tehran
over its nuclear programme.
On Monday the U.S. government, which aims to choke off
Tehran's oil revenue and force a halt to nuclear development it
believes is aimed at making weapons, added India and South
Korea, but not China, to a list of countries exempt from
sanctions that begin on June 28 - cutting companies off from the
U.S. financial system - noting their significant cuts in oil
imports from Iran. Iran says its nuclear programme is for
civilian purposes.
With just 20 days to go until European Union sanctions
against Iran's oil trade - effectively cutting off tanker
insurance - major Asian buyers of Iranian crude were still
scrambling on Tuesday for a solution to keep the oil flowing.
EU companies will be banned from insuring tankers carrying
Iranian crude from July 1 and, as European insurers cover most
of the world's tankers, Asian importers in China, India, Japan
and South Korea have struggled to find alternative insurance.
The Chinese official said the insurance ban would not be a
problem for China, which alone buys as much as a fifth of Iran's
crude exports. "So long as China wants to solve this problem,
there must be a way. It won't be a difficult issue. We are fully
capable of sorting it out," he said, without going into how
importers would continue bringing in Iranian oil.
India's state-owned refiners will halt planned imports of
173,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran when the EU sanctions
take effect unless the government allows them to use insurance
and freight arranged by Tehran, sources said, and Japan's
government made the first move towards sovereign insurance,
submitting a special bill to parliament to allow it to insure
Iranian crude imports.
Government sources in South Korea have said Seoul will
simply stop buying Iranian crude from July, and a foreign
ministry spokesman told a briefing on Tuesday that they had
given no consideration to providing state guarantees on oil
imports.
On Tuesday Turkey, which a source at the country's only
refiner has said steeply cut Iranian oil imports in May and
June, said it had started talks with Saudi Arabia on long-term
crude purchases.
Turkey, the world's fifth-largest buyer of Iranian oil in
2011, taking 7 percent of Iran's crude exports, pledged in March
to cut such imports by 20 percent and was among the seven
countries added to Washington's list of those granted a waiver
from sanctions on Monday.
The four big Asian buyers have cut Iranian imports by about
a fifth from the 1.45 million barrels per day they bought a year
ago. The cuts and threat of sanctions have helped drain Iran's
oil revenues by an estimated $10 billion so far this year.
China opposes any unilateral sanctions on another country
and says it has to buy Iranian crude to meet its energy needs.
"We believe the crude oil trade between Iran and China is
completely legal and fair. We have already made clear our
position to the U.S. side on this," foreign ministry spokesman
Liu Weimin said at a regular briefing on Tuesday.
DISCOUNTS REBUFFED
While China made big cuts in first-quarter imports from
Iran, the United States is wary that Beijing might find it
difficult to resist a bargain if Tehran tries to sell crude it
can no longer export to other buyers later this year. Sinopec
has already resisted such offers, said the Beijing-based
official who has knowledge of the refiner's trading operations.
"The Iranians have made some offers, but we have turned them
down," the official said, declining to elaborate. "The economic
benefits of filling some discounted Iranian oil into the
national oil reserves would be too small a consideration for the
state. The key concern for the Chinese government would be
China-U.S. relations."
China is the only one of Iran's four major Asian oil buyers
- the others are India, Japan and South Korea - that could still
face penalties from the United States once sanctions kick in.
Singapore, not a big oil consumer but a major blender of
fuel, including some from Iran, said it imported no Iranian
crude in May and was in talks with the United States about
getting an exemption from sanctions. The government, which
normally has a hands-off approach to the oil trade, has stepped
in to make sure its banks and finance houses are not locked out
of the U.S. system, sources said.
STRATEGIC STORAGE
China is Iran's top trade partner, and Beijing has publicly
criticised sanctions against Tehran outside the framework of the
United Nations. Still, China's state-owned energy giants have
made big investments in the United States, perhaps making them
more mindful of sanctions.
China is the world's second-largest oil consumer and is
building up strategic storage across the country to deal with
any surprise supply outages. Expectation in the oil market has
been that sooner or later, Beijing would become Iran's buyer of
last resort and take the crude into its tanks.
But Sinopec has set its 2012 import target for Iranian crude
at 400,000-420,000 barrels per day (bpd), 16-20 percent below
last year's 500,000 bpd, said the official, asking not to be
named.
"One thing is for sure: within this year, there will be no
increase (over the target) in Iranian oil," he said. "The nearly
20 percent cut shows China places the relationship with the
United States at the very top level. The U.S. should really
appreciate what China has done and not push for more in a
condescending manner."
Sinopec more than halved its Iranian crude imports in the
first quarter as it tussled with Tehran over the terms of its
annual oil purchasing contract, industry sources have told
Reuters. The 16-20 percent cut detailed by the official for the
full year was a little more than the 14 percent annualised cut
Reuters estimated after those contract disputes ended and
Sinopec imports started to recover in April.
"If you compare actual loadings from April onward, you're
going to see almost the same amount of oil being lifted from
Iran versus a year ago," the official said.
China bought a total of 27.76 million tonnes, or 555,000 bpd
of Iranian oil last year, according to Chinese customs data
. The 500,000 bpd bought by Sinopec is covered by two
separate contracts with the National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) - one
through Unipec, Sinopec's trading arm, and a second via Zhuhai
Zhenrong Corp, a state oil trader now on Washington's sanction
list.
