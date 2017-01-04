TOKYO Jan 4 Japan's Inpex Corp is in
the running to develop a major oilfield in Iran, Kyodo News
reported on Wednesday, as Tehran looks to aggressively ramp up
crude output following the lifting of sanctions.
Japan's top energy developer is a strong candidate for the
project after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to
look into developing the Azadegan oilfield, Kyodo said, citing
Noreddin Shahnazizadeh, managing director of Iran's Petroleum
Engineering and Development Company.
Kyodo reported that a tender would be held around the first
quarter of this year.
An Inpex spokesman declined to comment on the report, which
also said that France's Total, Royal Dutch Shell
, Malaysia's Petronas and China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) had signed similar MOUs.
Inpex in 2010 was forced to give up a stake in the Azadegan
oilfield due to Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear
programme.
Iran has named 29 international companies as being allowed
to bid for oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive
Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, including five Japanese
firms, Inpex, Itochu Corp, Japan Petroleum Exploration
(Japex), Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui.
