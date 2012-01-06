* Some traders see oil supply disruption fears overblown
* Memories of shipping continuing in Iran-Iraq war
* Global economy concern, Saudi supply pledge caps prices
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Simon Falush
LONDON, Jan 6 How does an oil trader play
the market when Iran threatens to shut the Strait of Hormuz and
strangle Middle East oil supplies?
"Buy!" some would say.
But "Sell!" could come from cooler heads, the grizzled
veterans who can cut through the bellicose rhetoric and who
remember the 1980s Gulf "tanker war" in the Iran-Iraq conflict.
Iran did not block the Strait then, nor during decades of
tensions with the West.
"There's a lot of rhetoric," said Rob Montefusco, trader at
Sucden Financial. "Some people who have been around a long time
are saying 'we've seen it all before', so they are using the
recent price spikes as an opportunity to sell."
Back in the 1980s, the United States, with its mighty Fifth
Fleet stationed in the region, threatened to go to war if the
strait was closed.
"We've seen this movie before," said Cliff Kupchan, an Iran
analyst at the Eurasia Group. "Neither side wants a war. A lot
of this rhetoric is overstated."
Iran is OPEC's second biggest exporter, but the prospect of
the loss of a chunk of supply seems to be sparking fewer and
fewer doomsday predictions that oil prices will soar to $200 a
barrel, very common just a few months ago.
Benchmark Brent oil prices have fluctuated around
$110 a barrel, despite rising fears about Iranian oil supply as
a result of tensions with the West over Tehran's nuclear
programme.
Prices have been capped by fears of a steep downturn in euro
zone economies, which could upset the recovery around the world
and crush demand for crude, and by expectations that OPEC leader
Saudi Arabia's will fill the supply gap as it did last year when
Libya's oil was lost.
Doing without Libyan production in 2011, although less than
half that of Iran, with only a manageable price spike gave the
oil market a taste of coping with a supply shock.
The most serious fears debated at oil trading desks include
the possibility of Iran mining the straits, attacking ships as
it did during the Iran-Iraq war, or challenging the legality of
the passage of some vessels through its territorial waters.
"The Iranians have raised the rhetoric stakes hugely in the
last two weeks, but for them the game has changed," said Philip
Wiper from oil brokerage PVM.
"One could even envisage the Iranians putting a few mines in
the Strait with little effort, and maximum inconvenience for a
few days while the U.S. navy clears them up," he added.
But bracing for even the second or third worse case
scenarios may not be a feasible trading position for now.
"Everyone loves the idea of being long oil into an Iran
situation but I can't just sit on the bid hoping that something
will kick off. So to take it seriously, something serious needs
to happen," a veteran products trader said.
"Until then it's something on the sidelines. Any rallies we
are seeing on the news is purely day trading, and it may reverse
just as quickly as it rallies."
WORST CASE SCENARIO
Late December was a lesson in the ups and downs of headline
trading on Iran. Oil prices jumped by around 2 percent when Iran
threatened to block Hormuz but pared most gains the next day
after the U.S. Fifth Fleet said it would not allow any
disruption to oil flows.
On Friday, oil barely moved when Iran said it
would hold new naval exercises in the Strait.
The U.S. Fifth Fleet keeps one or two aircraft carrier
battle groups either in the Gulf or within striking distance in
the Indian Ocean.
"If Iran prohibits the U.S. warships from transiting in
their territorial waters this is not by itself a case of "casus
belli" to retaliate militarily on Iran. Furthermore, the U.S.
warships could still transit the strait... on the Omani side,"
said Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix consultancy.
Traders said that a full loss of Iranian oil would no doubt
trigger a major spike in oil prices as Saudi Arabia would be
forced to use all its spare output capacity, a crucial safety
cushion for oil markets.
But the European Union and the United States appear to be
taking a calculated risk approach by planning a gradual phase
out of Iranian oil which might take months.
The EU is close to imposing sanctions on Iranian oil but
with some exceptions while the United States, which has banned
it since 1979, is talking to China, Japan and South Korea to
persuade them to reduce purchases from Tehran.
Jakob said he believed Iran will continue the soft
escalation to keep the oil prices high to increase revenues amid
what looks like an inevitable loss of exports volumes.
"I don't see any serious threat to supply even if there is a
full blown war. It will last for two weeks during which the U.S.
will kick the hell out of Iran and make sure all is fine in the
Strait of Hormuz," said a veteran trader with oil majors and
trading houses.
In the event of a big stoppage the consuming nations'
International Energy Agency would very likely release emergency
government stocks to tame prices, as it did in June last year
when Libyan output was lost.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson, Claire Milhench
and Peg Mackey, editing by William Hardy, Richard Mably)